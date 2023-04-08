New Construction! Est. completion July 2023! Brand New Luxury 1/2 Duplex all on one level. Inviting open floor plan with 3 bedrooms. From the kitchen you can see out the back of the home to large yard/green space. Features of Granite countertops, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, the Simplicity of the cabinets is sure to please your eye! Plenty of time to customize this home to make it your own! BONUS: This home has plenty of storage in the Lower Level AND also gives you the option to finish to gain another bedroom, bathroom, and living space! Close to parks, restaurants, shops, as well as, easy access to Madison! Several warranties and quality standards accompany this beautiful duplex! Final plans, measurements & finishes may vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $364,900
