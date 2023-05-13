New Construction-BRAND NEW LUXURY 1/2 Duplex! ONLY 2 of this farmhouse style being built! If your looking to downsize, desire low maintenance & one-level living, all with having the peace of mind knowing your new home is built with Integrity, Top Notch standards & backed by a 10 yr warranty- reserve yours NOW! Enter through the foyer & you are greeted with warmth & simplicity in the open kitchen, dining, & greatroom areas looking out over Greenspace & Woods! Kitchen complete island w/ granite countertops, & SS applicances! The owners suite complete w/ walk in closet & shower! The sizeable 2 car garage has access to laundry/mudroom! BONUS: Plenty of storage in the Lower Level & option to finish:gaining additional living space. Personalize this home by choosing the many selections we offer!