Showings start 9/28. Country living w/city convenience is what you’ll find in this fabulous home with close proximity to the Yahara River, the neighborhood park and ballfield! Spacious floor plan with large rooms and a beautiful fenced yard with for your very own fall football or soccer game, and an established garden with raised beds, two sheds and a greenhouse. There’s still time to plant your fall garden! This home features a cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, spacious master suite w/your own reading space, a large walk-in closet & laundry room. Beautifully updated kitchen, large windows with tons of natural light. LL office & 1/2bath. Oversized garage & drive w/room for your boat or camper. There’s nothing else to do but move right in! Low Pleasant Springs taxes
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $349,000
