Beautiful, meticulously cared for home just a block away from Stoughton’s charming Main Street, known for its shops and restaurants. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your oversized primary bedroom on the upper level with an ensuite bath and extra room for a sitting area. You’ll love this home’s character with gorgeous hardwood floors, wooden beams, and original built-ins throughout. Spend warm summer morning sipping coffee on your spacious front porch, and chilly winter evenings inside cozy by the fireplace. Oversized, 2-car garage (fits 3-4 cars!); tons of storage space; gorgeous designer finishes. Unparalleled location, character, and style!
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $300,000
