Here's your chance to own NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Stoughton! Enjoy the natural light flowing throughout this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story duplex featuring main floor living room, kitchen, dining and half bath. Sliding glass doors in dining leads to private patio perfect for your backyard gathering and grilling out. Second floor boasts gracious main bedroom suite with walk-in closet and full bath, two additional nicely sized bedrooms, full bath and the convenience of second-floor laundry. Two car attached garage to complete the package. Great location with walking distance to Fox Prairie Elementary School and Pleasant Hill Heights Park. Enjoy many other community dining and shopping favorites including nearby Eugster's Farm Market & Petting Farm. Estimated completion 9/30.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $264,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The big boulder on Observatory hill, which is the largest of its kind in the immediate vicinity of Madison, is now out where folks can look at it.
A Paoli couple is taking over the popular bar Marcine's in the town of Mount Vernon.
The rock will be placed on university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa.
“It’s not the rock’s fault that it got that terrible and unfortunate nickname,” one bystander said. “But the fact that it’s ... being moved shows that the world is getting a little better today.”
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release fro…
Jonathan Davis is the first Wisconsin men’s basketball player to comment on the leaked audio of a meeting between Badgers coach Greg Gard and last season’s seniors.
A journalism professor apologized for a tweet that some objected to for appearing to advocate violence against a U.S. senator.
Senior fullback John Chenal got married in June and about 30 members of the Badgers football team made the trip to celebrate.
The clinical trial comes as Moderna awaits FDA authorization for ages 12 to 17.
- Updated
TOKYO (AP) — Her blue ribbon soared halfway to the rafters, and Israel’s Linoy Ashram spun and swirled and caught it, winning gold in a perfor…