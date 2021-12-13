 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $255,000

Great investment opportunity or make it your own place and stop paying rent. Large corner lot with 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage, Raised Ranch with more room to add more space in the LL. New Roof this month. Great opportunity to make this your forever home. 24 hour notice. Showing times: Tuesday 10am-2pm, Thursday 4pm-7pm, Saturday 10am-2pm.

