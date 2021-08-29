Move in ready home for under $300,000?! You read that right, located right in the jewel of Stoughton this beautiful 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms and 4 baths, attached 2 car garage. Master bedroom offers cathedral ceiling with full bath, finished basement with adjacent bathroom, backyard partially fenced. Close to Walmart, Pick N Save, Aldi's, Dollar Tree, Mexican Restaurant, 2 bar & grills & much more. Only a 20 minute drive from Madison. Comes with Arlo Doorbell, Arlo security camera, Nest Smart Digital Thermostat. Recent updates in living room flooring, kitchen remodel and walls were painted about 1 year and half ago, and brand new carpet in the basement. Home being sold as is, measurements approximate buyer to verify if important.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $255,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
Five months after the coffee chain’s union vote, newly counted ballots broke the tie on Monday. In an open letter online, the company’s owners expressed disappointment, drawing backlash.
The restaurant in the old train depot (mostly) lives up to its lofty expectations.
"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"
The shopping center will add more shops, restaurants, housing, a boutique hotel, green space and bike amenities.
Frontier Airlines’ nonstop flight to Las Vegas started this month, with American Airlines beginning a new nonstop route from Madison to Miami in November.
-
- 10 min to read
Each of the new assistant principals hopes they can use their experience in the Madison Metropolitan School District to help students navigate the system's challenges.
The annual ride, which snaked through Downtown on Saturday, is meant to promote body image positivity and alternatives to fossil fuels.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Sawyer County sheriff's deputies found the truck Sunday in a remote wooded area near Hayward.
Madison's new health order allows removal of masks in restaurants and bars, but makes no exceptions for performers. Some arts leaders are saying that mandate as written will force them to cancel scheduled performances.