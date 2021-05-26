3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $244,900

Wonderful ranch home with a fantastic level lot and quiet street! Featuring hardwood floors, spacious living room, brand new roof (2021), newer furnace, water heater and washer/dryer. Kitchen features tile floors, gas range, stainless steel refrigerator/dishwasher. Lower-level has a large 3rd bedroom w/ (egress window). Unfished basement area has plenty of storage and rec/gym space. Relax on your backyard patio enjoying a hot cup of coffee. Within walking distance to downtown Stoughton and one block from Bjoin Park! View More