Wonderful location in Blackhawk Fields Subdivision. The homes here are set on large residential lots...ranging from .4 acre to 1+acres. This ranch style home offers an open concept floor plan with easy access to the back patio for additional outdoor living space. Beautiful cabinetry and hardwood floors. Split bedroom floor plan. Loads of closet space. The vaulted ceiling in the great room opens the living space areas even more. Full basement has been stubbed in for a future bathroom, does not have legal egress windows, but could easily be finished. Fenced-in yard. Nice size insulated garage. Neighborhood walking trails connect the park, the playground, & the Hwy 12 bike paths that will lead you right into Sauk Prairie. Peaceful scenery and only a 20 minute drive to Middleton/Madison.
3 Bedroom Home in Sauk City - $419,900
