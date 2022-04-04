3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $675,000

Stunning, custom rebuilt home by Zingg Designs('03) situated on a very private lot in the highly desirable Ravenoaks neighborhood! The outdoor landscape defines this property with unparalleled views of nature throughout the home. Relax in front of the living room gas fireplace or wind down in the main floor family room for cozy evenings. Brilliantly designed kitchen allows for easy entertaining with formal dining or move the party to the amply sized screened room during the warmer months! Primary suite with double closets & plenty of privacy. Take the fun to the Lower Level & enjoy game night in the finished rec rm with 1/2 bath. 2 private offices/craft/exercise rms in the LL make for great additional space. 4 car a plus! Close to Badger St Trl, Epic, Paoli & min to downtown Madison.