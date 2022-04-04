Stunning, custom rebuilt home by Zingg Designs('03) situated on a very private lot in the highly desirable Ravenoaks neighborhood! The outdoor landscape defines this property with unparalleled views of nature throughout the home. Relax in front of the living room gas fireplace or wind down in the main floor family room for cozy evenings. Brilliantly designed kitchen allows for easy entertaining with formal dining or move the party to the amply sized screened room during the warmer months! Primary suite with double closets & plenty of privacy. Take the fun to the Lower Level & enjoy game night in the finished rec rm with 1/2 bath. 2 private offices/craft/exercise rms in the LL make for great additional space. 4 car a plus! Close to Badger St Trl, Epic, Paoli & min to downtown Madison.
3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ben Carlson earned two starts for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team this season. He has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
The longtime bagel maker says it could close if access to its loading dock is impaired by the loss of the parking lot access.
An injury to OLB Nick Herbig opens the door for a classmate, the new-look offensive line and more are covered in this report from the Badgers' first spring practice open to reporters.
The man who was killed in the street Wednesday was leaving the jail when he was shot in a "pre-planned," "targeted" incident, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Thursday.
Johnny Davis' game needs work and another season with the Wisconsin men's basketball program might help improve his 3-point shooting and defense. But his decision to enter the NBA Draft makes perfect sense.
Thoughts on the Badgers football team's adjustments on offense, a redshirt freshman turning heads and more in a look at what stood out from Wisconsin's sixth spring practice.
Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn concluded that Vos and the Assembly, "after hearing and notice, have chosen to willfully violate a court order and are held in contempt."
This strain of the bird flu is deadly to bird populations in captivity and on farms. Its spread could threaten zoos, and the egg and poultry industry.
Teen in underwear attacked customers, employees, then officers at Far West Side store, Madison police say
A teen wearing only underwear attacked customers, employees and then officers at a Far West Side store on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.
Developer would raze historic building, other structures for 10-story housing project on Regent Street
The structure is identified in the Downtown Historic Preservation Plan as a potential landmark.