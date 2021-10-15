Showings start Oct. 15th. One-of-a-kind home on picturesque wooded lot in Ravenoaks neighborhood with Oregon Schools. Distinctive modern interior/exterior created by Zingg Design features an amazing layout that showcases the surrounding beauty of the outdoors from every window. Chefs will love the kitchen with tons of storage, gas cooktop, wall ovens and wine fridge. Vaulted ceilings & custom touches in the living room with gas fireplace. Primary suite & lofted office space occupy the entire 2nd floor w/2 walk-in closets. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are on main floor near bonus living space. Plenty of storage in BOTH attached garages. One is 36' deep x 20' wide & the other 25'd x 20'w w/bonus 5.5x11' storage area to the side. Walk to Badger State Trail. Short drive to Epic, restaurants & shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $639,900
