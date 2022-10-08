3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $539,900

Not a detail missed in this BRAND NEW 3 bed/2.5 bath Oregon home. Fall in love with the spacious floor plan, custom built-ins, abundance of natural light, beachy warm woods & contemporary finishes. The airy main level boasts a beautiful kitchen w/ Quartz countertops (huge island), SS apps (gas range), office/flex room & living area w/ picture window, custom built-ins/mantle & cozy gas fireplace. Bright dining area has walk-out to a patio that's perfectly situated off delightful screened-in porch. 3 bedrms, 2 full baths & super convenient laundry room upstairs; the Owner's Suite features walk-in closet & luxurious ensuite w/ tiled shower & dual vanity. Endless possibilities in the lg., unfinished LL w/ egress window for 4th bed, plumbed for bath & space for rec room & storage!