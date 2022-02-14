One owner RANCH home on 1/3 acre in desirable Oregon school district! Terrific location in quiet neighborhood near Schools and Park. Large lot has West facing backyard to enjoy sunsets off the deck! Spacious kitchen has dishwasher, microwave, with stove & refrigerator included. Spacious living room has large windows & is east facing for optimal morning sun. Private full bathroom in the king-sized primary bedroom. Approximately 800 additional square feet have been finished in the dry poured concrete basement. LL features rec room & 2 separate office or Zen den type rooms. Laundry space is located in the basement with washer & dryer included! You will enjoy the private backyard lined with trees. Handy laundry chute reduces work! Cast iron tub in main bath. Lattice for climbing plants.
3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $368,900
