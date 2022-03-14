3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $359,900

Welcome Home to this Amazing Condo on the Foxboro Golf Course! Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz, SS, Long breakfast Island & Built-in Wine Chiller in the Center Island. Open & Spacious Dining & Great Room spaces with Vaulted Ceilings & Gas Fireplace offering a great flow for entertaining. Primary bdrm has a private full bath & walk-in closet. Exposed Lower level is finished with a Generous Family/Rec Room, 3rd Bedroom and another full bath. Enough with the indoors. Spring is almost here! Get outdoors and enjoy the maintenance free deck overlooking the Beautiful Foxboro Golf Course.