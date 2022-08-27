3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $350,000

This place really is better than new plus way more affordable price than building. Southwest unit all the way at the end offers an open floor plan overlooking golf course behind. Big windows allow the sunlight to shine on the beautiful wood floors throughout. You walk in, the layout welcomes you - kitchen, dining & living rooms are seamlessly connected makes it great for entertaining. Living rm has vaulted ceilings, fireplace & walks out to maintenance free deck. Another fireplace in huge family room that is bright w/ exposure. Owner's suite on back side is spacious & serene, includes an illuminating bath mirror. 2nd bedroom on main level has built-ins & nook that is great for a work/studying. 3rd bedrm & own bath is prime for guests. Plenty of storage space incl. WIC's. Wonderful setting