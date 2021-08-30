MODERN RUSTIC VIBES in this traditional cape cod home are SURE TO IMPRESS! This impeccably maintained, updated, move-in ready home is ready for you! The attention to detail is seen everywhere from the unique weathervane and fun fountain outside to the crown molding and barn doors inside. The updated kitchen features quartz counters, stainless appliances and sleek cabinets. The lower level is partially finished showcasing a fun rec room with pool table. Note 3rd bedroom is current dining room. Head outside to the beautifully manicured yard to relax, play in the garden or entertain friends and family. The garage is ideal for any craftsman or car enthusiasts with 220 amp service, 50 amp RV plugin, work benches, and plenty of lighting. Easy to show but hard to forget. COME SEE IT TODAY.
3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $266,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
Five months after the coffee chain’s union vote, newly counted ballots broke the tie on Monday. In an open letter online, the company’s owners expressed disappointment, drawing backlash.
The annual ride, which snaked through Downtown on Saturday, is meant to promote body image positivity and alternatives to fossil fuels.
The restaurant in the old train depot (mostly) lives up to its lofty expectations.
The dust-up is the latest source of tension in Dane County's Catholic community.
"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"
The shopping center will add more shops, restaurants, housing, a boutique hotel, green space and bike amenities.
Frontier Airlines’ nonstop flight to Las Vegas started this month, with American Airlines beginning a new nonstop route from Madison to Miami in November.
-
- 10 min to read
Each of the new assistant principals hopes they can use their experience in the Madison Metropolitan School District to help students navigate the system's challenges.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Sawyer County sheriff's deputies found the truck Sunday in a remote wooded area near Hayward.