3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $244,900

Look no further, this 3 bedroom move-in ready townhouse condo has it all! Open floor plan with plenty of natural light throughout. The kitchen has S/S appliances, great counterspace and an abundance of cabinets. This unit has a powder room on the main level as well as a dedicated laundry room just off the 2 car attached private garage. The primary bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, full bathroom and a nicely sized walk-in closet. The basement has a finished rec room that includes an egress window and an abundance of storage space! Easy access to Lerner Conservation Park, schools and downtown Oregon. Very easy drive to Madison, Fitchburg or Verona. Opportunities are endless. Schedule a showing today and move in before the Holidays!

