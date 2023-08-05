New Construction & Move in Ready. Huge Lot and 3.5 Car Garage! Well-designed one story, with 1727sf on the main floor, 9ft ceilings throughout & an extra large garage for the boat and toys. Whether you start your morning at the coffee bar, relax near the fireplace or enjoy outdoor dining on your covered porch, you can do it all here. You’ll love the open kitchen w/ lots of cabinets & a 5 shelf pantry for storage. Large master suite w/ walk in closet & floor to ceiling tile shower. Need more space? Huge LL was thoughtfully designed w/ 9ft ceilings & includes a FUTURE 4th bed, rec room, exercise room, storage room & full bath. Large flat yard is easy to maintain. Quick closing possilble.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $565,000
