Beautiful and well-kept home in Mt Horeb! The open concept living room and kitchen areas have vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace. The kitchen, which boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a custom tile backsplash, maple cabinets and a pantry, provides plenty of storage space. Pass through the formal dining room with tray ceiling to a large wrap-around deck that can accommodate hours of entertaining. The primary bedroom also showcases a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet and a full bath with a jacuzzi tub and twin vanities. Lower level walk-out with wet bar, extra room, laundry space and third full bath. Other features include a lower level patio, a spacious fenced-in private yard and meticulous landscaping. Close to military ridge trail.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $550,000
