 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $495,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $495,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $495,000

Fantastic home on private .3 acre lot by the bike trail & Waltz park in Mt Horeb! Chef's kitchen remodeled in 2017 w/granite counter, Amish cabinets & SS appliances. New gas fp w/stacked stone in LR. Beautiful screen porch off the kitchen leads to wrap around composite deck, featuring above ground pool & hot tub overlooking the large backyard & beautiful pastoral views. 4car tandem heated garage w/workbench, outdoor shed. Main flr laundry & mud room. Master suite w/shower, 2 sinks & walkin closet. Metal roof, new a/c, furnace, water heater & softener in 2017. Exposed LL w/rec room & 3/4 bath. Pool new liner, pump & filter in 2017.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics