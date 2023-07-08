This stunning 2-story home, built in 2017, offers a perfect blend of modern design & comfortable living. As you step inside, you'll immediately notice a seamless open concept layout & spacious living area, bathed in natural light. The heart of the home in the kitchen boasts a lg island, gorgeous tile backsplash & under cabinet lighting. Upstairs, you'll discover 3 generous bedrooms, incl. the primary w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet & ensuite bathroom w/dual vanities. The possibilities are endless w/an unfinished walkout/exposed basement, which is already stubbed for a bathroom. Located in the charming village of Mt Horeb, this home offers a delightful blend of small-town charm and modern convenience w/easy access to local amenities, parks, schools, restaurants & only 20 minutes to Madison!
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $474,900
