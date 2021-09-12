 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $428,900

Estimated Completion: Nov 1, 2021. Beautiful two story home being constructed in convenient Sutter's Prairie Ridge! Enjoy all the benefits of Mount Horeb living, while being just a short drive from Madison and Epic! Home features modern, open kitchen, main level laundry, LVP and LVT flooring, basement ready to be finished, and full main bedroom suite complete with soaking tub and walk in closet!

