Show Date: 5/5/2023. Stop in and see this beautiful ranch-style home located on a cul-de-sac with great sunset views and built with a main-level master suite. The hickory floors on the main level, granite countertop, fireplace, finished 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, and 20'X12' deck with maintenance-free railing, make this a great move-in ready option for buyers. Near schools, parks, and community attractions. This is currently occupied by renters with 2 small dogs, one 15-pound Pomeranian & one 8-pound Morkiepoo! Cannot close prior to July 4th, 2023. Photos taken in 2020, a stainless steel stove, and refrigerator have since been installed & are included in the purchase.