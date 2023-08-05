This 1626 sqft half duplex features 3br 2 1/2ba, and 2 car garage. The master bedroom boastswalk-in closet and ensuite with double vanities. The kitchen is equipped with stainless- steel appliances and an island for entertaining. The laundry room is complete with a wash tub. Less than 15 minutes from Epic and 30 minutes to Madison. This NEW CONSTRUCTION is scheduled to be completed in September.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Liberal justice Jill Karofsky told the director of the state court system that he would be let go from his role without giving him a reason wh…
As football camps open around the state, the Purgolders will honor their assistant coach Chris Lins, who died in July and was remembered by fr…
Matt LaFleur has watched one particular area of Jordan Love's development. Here's where things stand with the new Packers starting quarterback…
The fourth woman ever to serve on the high court, Roggensack, 83, wrote hundreds of legal opinions and served as chief justice for several years.
Anne N. Nelson-Koch was convicted for her repeated sexual assaults of the boy in the basement of a private school in Tomah during the 2016-17 …