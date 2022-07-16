 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $345,000

Showings start 7/17 at 12:00 pm. Come home to this WONDERFUL 3 bedroom ranch with oversized attached 2-car garage in Sutter’s Prairie Ridge. This great open concept home has a large eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, main floor laundry, split bedrooms and and a large finished basement with additional bedroom, bathroom, bar and space to entertain your guests with walk out to patio and backyard. This home is only two years old and worry free with newer appliances and mechanicals.

