3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $299,000

Moving in ready, this welcoming 3 bed 2 bath ranch duplex in Mount Horeb’s Trail View Heights has so much to offer! You’ll love the ease and openness of the main level as you walk into the spacious living room complete w/ a cozy gas FP which flows into the eat-in kitchen featuring ample counter and cabinet space including a sprawling peninsula/breakfast bar. The main level is completed by 2 bedrooms including the primary w/ attached ensuite featuring dv sinks, walk in shower & WIC along w/ MF laundry. The lower level offers additional living space w/ a rec room featuring a dry bar, remaining bedroom and plenty of storage. Ability to add an add’l full bath as well. Enjoy summer months relaxing on the refinished deck. This home offers peace of mind and easy living! Flexible/ASAP closing!