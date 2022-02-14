 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $275,000

Unique opportunity to own 54 feet of water frontage on the Yahara River in Monona. You’ll love being close to gorgeous parks, shopping, and dining. Spend warm summer days taking a kayak or paddleboat out on the water, or soaking in the sun on the dock. The current home provides endless opportunities for customization, or start from scratch by building your new dream waterfront home. Unparalleled location, value, and opportunity! Home is being sold “as is”.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics