3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $274,900

This charming home is situated in the heart of Monona. As you walk in, you are greeted with the open living/dining spaces that boast an abundance of natural light. The main floor offers the large kitchen, 2nd bedroom and the huge primary bedroom. Walk upstairs and you will find the 3rd bedroom, along with an office/flex space. The oversized fenced lot allows for a great space for entertaining or family fun. Lastly, enjoy the convenient location...Lake Monona, MGHS, shopping and restaurants are all within walking distance!!!

