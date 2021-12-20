3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $264,900

Opportunities exist in Monona! Spacious main level includes 2 living spaces, a massive kitchen, gas fireplace, 3 bedrooms, two full baths, & hardwood floors. Ventures downstairs to enjoy the classic rec room space or study in the office. Mature fenced in yard offers a great place to enjoy the quiet outdoors. A little sweat equity with this home will go a long ways to create a great return on your investment. Property is an estate and sold as-is.