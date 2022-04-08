3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $775,000

Showings start FRI 4/8 at 1pm. Wonderful 3 bed, 3.5 bath craftsman home in desirable Middleton Hills. Abundance of windows provide great light and views. Beautiful red birch floors, chef's kitchen with Viking cooktop, double ovens and granite island. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Finished lower level has family room, office (could be a bedroom), laundry, full bath and storage. 2 car detached garage, deck and spacious brick patio. HVAC (2012), Water Heater (2013). Conveniently located near schools, shopping, parks and Pheasant Branch Conservancy. Seller prefers to leave the furnishings currently remaining in the house.