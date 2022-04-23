3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $699,900

Showings begin 4/22 at 5pm on this beautiful, bright 3 bed, 4 bathroom home in Middleton School District. Arch doorways lead you through main living spaces to open kitchen with tray ceiling dinette. Kitchen boasts SS apps, Quartz counters, large island, and subway tile backsplash. Main floor includes 2 flex den/office spaces, full bath, and laundry room. Upper level includes bonus loft area, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and primary bed w/WIC and ensuite complete with tiled shower. The recently finished lower level is where the fun is….relax/read in the office, entertain in the rec room, exercise in the mirrored fitness room, or watch your favorite movie in the theater room!