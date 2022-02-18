3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $675,000

GORGEOUS PROPERTY NEAR SCENIC CONSERVANCY. You won't want to miss this beautiful property in highly-desired neighborhood near Pheasant Branch Conservancy where your outdoor activities can flourish for miles! This 2-story home features plenty of updates & is nestled on a larger corner lot providing addl privacy. Enter in the front door & experience spectacular hardwood floors extending t/o the ML. Striking staircase; modern-style kitchen featuring 2 islands, double oven, gas stove top, quartz countertops, & wine/coffee nook. Spacious ensuite. Great entertainment space in the LL featuring lg windows, wet bar, & beautiful stone FP. 3-season porch.