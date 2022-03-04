 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $633,900

Showings start 3/5. All offers presented 3/7. Classic Contemporary ranch home in the popular Stonefield Village Subdivision in Middleton. Classic design and flare, with attention paid to careful planning/design. Large kitchen with Granite Counters, center island and dining area for the culinary person in mind. Front office/family room/sitting room for your home office needs, plus 2nd and 3rd bedrooms offer size and lg closets to go along with an unbelievable master bedroom with sun room (15x18), lg walk-in closet, master bath with whirlpool tub, shower and double vanity. LL/Basement has window exposure and is ready for your ideas to finish. Rough in for bath is in. This special home is located in the Elm Lawn Elementary School attendance area.

