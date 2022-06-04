3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $595,900

New Construction! COMPLETED 4/15/2022 2,385 sq/ft 2 story home backing up to green space! Large great room w/beautiful windows to bring in an abundance of light. Gorgeous LTV floors throughout in the open concept living room. Eye catching kitchen with plenty of seating around the center island and large pantry. Just off the Living room is a covered deck. Expansive master bedroom offers a full bath with dual sinks, & walk-in closet. 2 Large bedrooms and laundry on the 2nd floor. Middleton Address - WAUNAKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT