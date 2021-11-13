 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $579,900

Under Construction due to be finished February 2022: Beautiful 2 story New Constructions house. With stainless steel appliances, large windows, LTV flooring and white trim. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a 2nd floor laundry. 3 car garage with attached mudroom! Kitchen pantry and quartz counter tops. This home site is next to a pond and will only have neighbors on one side and one well behind them. Photos are like finishes WAUNAKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT

