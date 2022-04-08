3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $577,000

Beautiful & Well Cared for STAND ALONE (Single Family) Condo, Fees $375/mo. 1 Block from Conservancy & Trails in the desirable Ridges of Pheasant Branch. Original Builder's Model w/High End Finishes & Extras! Main Level is Open & Inviting w/it's Hard Wd Floors, Vaulted Ceiling, Stone Fireplace, Quartz Countertops, SS Appliances, Gas Range, Heated Floors in 3 Full Baths & Premium Surround Sound thru-out Home! 2 Beds/2 Full baths on Main Level w/large Owner's Ste featuring Stone Fireplace, Heated Flr, Tiled Shwr, dual vanity, Jetted Tub & Remote Skylight. Entertain on your 2 decks, 2 patios or your LL which has full Wet Bar, Fridge, Microwave & Heated Floor area. Large 3 bedrooms w/updated Carpet & Custom designed Closets. Close to 500 Acre+ Conservancy & Trails.