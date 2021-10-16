Beautifully Maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Encore Home! Features include an open kitchen with dining area, a full private master suite, and gas fireplace in the living room-perfect for cozy fall nights. The finished basement boasts a custom entertainment built-in, LifeProof floors and a fully customized bar with concrete countertops, french door refrigeration, and soft close cabinetry making entertaining easy and fun! When it's time to relax, enjoy your drinks in either the screened in porch overlooking the landscaped back yard or outside on the brand new composite (No maintenance!) deck and paver patio. Conveniently located in Middleton's Woodstone neighborhood, you're minutes away from restaurants, shopping and Middleton Schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $549,900
