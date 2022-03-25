3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $520,000

Enjoy beautiful pond views, southern exposure & carefree living in this spectacular Bishops Bay condo. The open main level includes a great rm w/gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling & wall of windows overlooking the stocked pond, dining area + kitchen w/breakfast bar, loads of counter space & cherry cabinets, as well as a laundry rm & an office w/french doors. Spacious, ML primary suite features stunning bath w/tiled, walk-in shower with a luxe Kohler rain/wall system, a walk-in closet w/custom built-ins + french doors to the sunroom. The finished LL wows w/ a large rec room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, storage & a great screen porch that opens to a waterside deck. These condos are surrounded by Bishops Bay Golf course which also has tennis, pool, and dining lakeside w/Capitol views-Join if you like.