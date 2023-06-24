Stunning new-build ranch home (to be completed September 2023) nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac awaits its new owner. The vaulted ceilings in the main living space create an airy and bright atmosphere that is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the spacious dining area to the outdoor patio, making al fresco dining a breeze. Retreat to your private oasis in the main floor primary suite, complete with all of the luxurious amenities you could dream of. This picturesque property is truly one-of-a-kind and offers endless possibilities for creating unforgettable memories. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! Middleton lot with Waunakee schools. Just minutes from all that Madison and Middleton have to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $499,000
