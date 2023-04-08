Beautiful 2 story in Autumn Ridge Reserve on Madison’s west side w/Pope Farm Elementary & Middleton schools. Spacious & bright living offers large windows and beautiful floors throughout. Open plan kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pantry closet, center island + sliding door access to large backyard. Upper level primary ensuite with walk-in tiled shower, tray ceiling, double vanity + walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms up and full bath. Unfinished lower level w/natrual light for possible future expansion. 2-car garage w/ EV charger. Ample comfortable living space and modern amenities in a convenient location close to shopping, restaurants + parks.
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kettle Moraine decided to make a boys basketball coaching change despite making the state tournament for the first time in school history this season.
Pedro's Mexican Restaurante, a Madison mainstay for nearly 42 years known for its margaritas and fresh-pressed tortillas, has closed its dinin…
Waukesha schools official ban students from singing "Rainbowland" in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The blues club's great food is rather unexpected by people who visit, and that's something its owners cherish.
A wire strung across a Southwest Side Madison bike path injured at least one cyclist last August.