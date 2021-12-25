 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $450,000

Come see this beautiful home built in 2021! Enjoy your main floor main suite with dual vanities and soaker tub. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. You will appreciate your main floor laundry right off the two-car garage. The lower level boasts two bedrooms, a full bath, a family room, and a generous-sized office/game room.

