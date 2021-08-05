3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $449,999

To Be Completed August 15th REDTAIL ACKERS SUBDIVISION!! Under construction Home to be finished February 2021 1,664 sq ft home on a corner lot, with a basement, 3 bdrms, & 2 1/2 baths. The Carriage House is a new interpretation of the single-family home seen in large cities across America. Steps lead up to a friendly porch, that is a perfect perch to sit and watch the world go by. The 2 car garage is tucked in the back, accessible by an alley way. Garage leads into a spacious kitchen that features: Samsung stainless steal appliances, gas stove, grey granite counter tops, an Island, white cabinets, & lt grey LVT "wood" flooring on entire 1st Fl. Master bedroom with ensuite bath, carpeted flooring, and walk in closets.