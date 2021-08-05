It’s your lucky day! First time home buyers got cold feet and backed out. Lost earnest money, showings to resume August 12th. Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Story Transitional that boasts an open concept kitchen with breakfast bar island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Light and bright great room with impressive modern gas fireplace and gleaming wood style floors. Primary Suite with tray ceiling, private bath has double sinks, tiled shower walls, large linen closet and huge walk in closet. Exposed lower level ready for you to finish into a 4th bedroom, another bath and rec room - make it yours! Enjoy your large, fenced yard from your perfect backyard patio. Middleton-Cross Plains School District! Easy access to the Beltline and shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $434,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Madison entrepreneur is proposing to open a large nightclub with DJs, live music, dance floor and up to 38 VIP lounges in a vacant big box store in a strip mall near West Towne Mall.
Additional charges against Chandler Halderson are expected now that his mother, Krista Halderson, is confirmed dead.
Wisconsin COVID surge attributed to delta variant; Dane County elevated to 'substantial transmission'
The case count rose sharply between the beginning of July, when it was in the teens — the lowest it's been since March 2020 — and Friday.
Motorists must use alternative routes, such as the Beltline and Highway 51/Stoughton Road interchange, the Department of Transportation said.
"He was smart and kind and selfless. And he loved deeply," said Purcell's wife, Ruth Purcell.
A woman was home alone at around 10:13 p.m. Saturday night when she heard the doorbell ring multiple times but ignored it, as she wasn't expecting anyone.
Former UW basketball star, coach Alando Tucker laments ‘mistaken assumptions’ in first statement since departure
The school's all-time leading scorer appeared to defend himself against recent allegations he tried to undermine coach Greg Gard while on the Badgers’ coaching staff.
A father and daughter drowned in Petenwell Lake over the weekend, the Adams County Sheriff's Office reported.
A Republican-controlled legislative committee voted Tuesday to require University of Wisconsin System campuses to first get the committee's approval before imposing mandatory masking, testing and vaccination policies.
"(One of the children) stated that he saw Randy's legs were cut off at that point and saw his mother had put Randy's legs in a plastic bag," the charges read.