3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $434,000

It’s your lucky day! First time home buyers got cold feet and backed out. Lost earnest money, showings to resume August 12th. Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Story Transitional that boasts an open concept kitchen with breakfast bar island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Light and bright great room with impressive modern gas fireplace and gleaming wood style floors. Primary Suite with tray ceiling, private bath has double sinks, tiled shower walls, large linen closet and huge walk in closet. Exposed lower level ready for you to finish into a 4th bedroom, another bath and rec room - make it yours! Enjoy your large, fenced yard from your perfect backyard patio. Middleton-Cross Plains School District! Easy access to the Beltline and shopping.