3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $424,900

The 5 short blocks to the heart of downtown Middleton and everything this gem of a city offers has made this one of the most highly sought after areas in Dane County. This home has a long list of key professional updates, so just move in & enjoy! The home has newer windows, sunny and spacious living room has an updated wood burning fireplace surround and refinished hardwood floors. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances ,plumbing, lights, floors. The bath features a new vanity, granite top, plumbing, lights and shower surround. Room to easily add a full bath in the LL. Third bedroom can be a flex office or dining room with 1 door off of kitchen.Large rec room offers another fireplace, room for hobbies, an original 50's bar, plus great unf. storage and laundry.