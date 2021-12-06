 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $419,900

Great location! Walking distance to Pheasant Branch Conservancy, Orchid Heights Park, near Lake Mendota, and Mendota County Park. You'll love the large fenced yard as well as the patio, deck, and beautiful sunroom. This spacious house features a primary bedroom with full bath. As well as a formal dining room and large eat in kitchen. The lower level has a large family/rec room with a wood burning fireplace, a large laundry room, and 2 bonus rooms! New carpet throughout. Come see this house for yourself, it has so much to offer!

