3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $395,000

First time offered in 34 years. Best of both worlds...level lakefront living and across the street from Middleton's hidden gem, the Pheasant Branch Conservancy and Middleton's new bike path with access to Conservancy. Rare large three bedroom, two bath, walkout end-unit with Lake Mendota access. Large patio and screen porch affords amazing views of Lake Mendota and the Capital. Lots of windows and loads of natural light! Three storage units, two underground heated parking stalls, outdoor pool, piers, and boat slips upon availability. Walking distance to Harbor Athletic Club, coffee shop, CVS and local restaurants including 1847 at the Stamm House, Midtown Pub and C's breakfast and bakery. UHP Ultimate Warranty included.

