Owner is a licensed WI Real Estate Broker. Upgraded kitchen with hickory cabinets, 48" built in stainless fridge, Bosch dishwasher, electric cooktop, stainless advantium oven/micro Upgraded electrical system, newer windows, solid doors. Fantastic area for entertaining in the lower level. Movie room/2nd living room in lower level. small office in lower level. New tankless water heater installed a few months ago($3800), home is currently being painted...still a chance to pick your colors and trim. 150 yards from Kromrey Middle School. This home is a blank canvas. Was in the middle of new flooring and some other upgrades when I found my dream property. New skylights last year. 13' wet bar for entertaining. More pictures will be uploaded when painting is done.
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $395,000
