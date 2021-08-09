3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $350,000

Stunning gardens and a quiet neighborhood with no through streets. This ranch home in Middleton school district is well built and ready for your updates. With a little vision and work there is a lot of sweat equity to be had in your new home. The main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an open kitchen, a casual dining area, a living room with a wood burning fireplace & wonderful three-season sun room to enjoy the meticulously maintained 0.3 acre yard. The basement is finished with a wet bar, a rec room w/ a half bath and sauna. Plenty of extra room for storage and/or workshop. The two-car garage has a utility door which leads to the maintenance-free deck, storage sheds and your own private Eden. Easy walk to Pheasant Branch Conservancy and Mendota County Park. Please view 3D virtual model.