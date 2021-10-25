 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $324,900

BEAUTIFULLY CARED FOR and freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath home on cul-de-sac! Master suite with private full bath. Newly erected walls in the basement allow for many possibilities to finish the lower level -- rec room or work out room would be perfect! Cute backyard deck will give you wonderful "kickback" time! UHP Ultimate home warranty for peace of mind ... you will LOVE this home and neighborhood!

