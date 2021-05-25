 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $279900

3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $279900

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL THE OPEN HOUSE. UPSCALE CONDO IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER MIDDLETON GREYSTONE AT BLACKHAWK NEIGHBORHOOD. RECESSION PROOF AREA IN THE MIDDLETON-CROSS PLAINS SCHOOL DISTRICT JUST SECONDS FROM THE HEARTBEAT OF WEST MADISON, PARKS, RESTAURANTS SHOPPING, GOLF AND MORE!! FEATURES: GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, MAPLE CABINETS, PRIVATE BALCONY, PRIVATE LAUNDRY, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, 2 MASTER SUITES W/WALK-IN CLOSETS AND 3 TOTAL BATHS. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! SEE YOU AT THE OPEN HOUSE 5/23 11AM-1PM. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MO: 94-YR-OLD ARTIST CREATES TRUMAN STATUE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics